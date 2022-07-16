Ludhiana Civil Hospital: Hospital staff watching, 15 butcher teen to death with swords, axes in emergency ward

A group of at least 15 assailants allegedly attacked a 15-year-old boy inside the emergency ward of Civil Hospital in Ludhiana Thursday late with sharp-edged weapons, leading to his death.

As per an FIR, the incident happened in the presence of doctors, nurses and patients when the group of assailants, carrying swords and axes in their hands, attacked the youth. They also smashed the glass windows and doors at the hospital when the youth tried to save his life.

Shockingly, the entire incident unfolded despite the Ludhiana police having set up a special post (chowki) inside the Civil Hospital premises. According to Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kaustubh Sharma, three cops led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajinder Singh are posted at Civil Hospital police post but last night, none was found present on duty. “An inquiry has been marked and action will be taken accordingly,” said CP Sharma.

The victim was identified as Savan Kumar, 15, from EWS colony of Ludhiana, and a student of Class 9, who along with his elder brother Sumit and brother-in-law Rajvir, had arrived in the emergency area of the hospital around 11.25 pm.

Police said that two groups of youths from EWS colony were at loggerheads for many days and had petty clashes earlier too.

On Thursday too, the opposite group had attacked Sumit with a glass bottle in his head, following which he along with Savan and Rajvir had reached hospital for check-up.

Rajvir in his statement to police said that he and Sumit had gone inside the emergency ward, and Savan was waiting outside. Soon, at least 15 men from the other group reached the hospital on bikes and encircled Savan.

“They started assaulting him with swords, axes and other sharp-edged weapons. He ran inside the ward to save himself and tried to close the door but they smashed glass windows and door and barged inside. Savan suffered grievous injuries to his neck, head and arms,” said Rajvir in his statement.

According to Dr Gurmehar Kaur, who was on emergency duty in the ward, a group of youths badly assaulted Savan and he was then rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) in an ambulance, but was declared dead on arrival.

Inspector Nardev Singh, SHO of division number 2 police station, said that an FIR for murder was registered against seven identified and eight unidentified people.

“Those who have been booked by name are Vishal, Sahil, Abhishek, Ankur, Manu, Sahil alias Sorpi, Vikas — all from EWS colony. They were having a rivalry with the deceased and his brother over petty issues and earlier also they had minor clashes. All of them are youths aged 17 to 22. We are yet to arrest them,” said the SHO. “None from the hospital alerted us about the attack.”

The FIR was registered under sections 302, 341, 186, 353, 506, 148, 149 of the IPC and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act at division number 2 police station on the statement of Rajvir.