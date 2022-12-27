Ludhiana civic body’s zero waste programme urges residents to shun single-use plastics

In a bid to discourage residents from using banned single-use plastic items, Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (LMC) organised a Zero Waste Programme in the Haibowal area Tuesday in association with Bharat Vikas Parishad Charitable Trust.

The programme, held under the banner of the Swachh Bharat Mission, spread awareness about source-segregation of wet and dry waste and composting of wet waste at houses, among other measures. The participants also paid tributes to the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh’s sons, known as the Chaar Sahibzaade, to mark Veer Bal Diwas which was observed on Monday.

During the event, langar was served to participants in leaf plates and they were also urged to stop the use of banned single-use plastic items and disposable items at home and during social or religious gatherings. They were encouraged to use steel/glass utensils instead.

LMC medical officer Vipul Malhotra and community development officer (CDO) Maheshwar Singh stated that awareness programmes are being organised to sensitise residents about waste segregation and discontinuing the use of banned single-use plastics. The residents are also being urged to stop using banned plastic carry bags and to carry cloth/jute bags to markets for purchases.

Municipal commissioner (interim) Aaditya Dachalwal appealed to residents to support the civic body in improving solid waste management in the city and curbing plastic pollution.