Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Ludhiana civic body removes illegal fish market near Chand Cinema

Ludhiana Municipal Corporation officials said that unhygienic conditions were prevailing in the area after more than two dozen meat and fish vendors had illegally established a fish market at the site.

The civic body has been regularly conducting drives against illegal slaughtering and encroachments on roadsides across the city.
Continuing its drive against illegal slaughtering and encroachments on roadsides, Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) in Punjab Thursday removed the fish market functioning illegally on the roadside near Chand Cinema.

Civic body officials stated that over two dozen meat and fish vendors had illegally established a fish market at the site due to which unhygienic conditions were prevailing in the area.

Establishment of a fish market on the roadside had also disturbed the movement of traffic in the area, they said.

Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shena Aggarwal stated that the civic body has been regularly conducting drives against illegal slaughtering and encroachments on roadsides across the city. (Express Photo)

As the illegal market was established near Buddha Nullah, the waste was also being dumped in the drain adding to the pollution of the water body.

Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shena Aggarwal stated that the civic body has been regularly conducting drives against illegal slaughtering and encroachments on roadsides across the city.

“Clear instructions have already been issued to all the vendors that they should get the meat slaughtered only at the modern slaughterhouse established by the MC in the Haibowal dairy complex. But the vendors continue to serve unhygienic meat to the public even on roadsides, due to which regular drives are being organised by MC to remove the illegal fish markets across the city, Aggarwal added.

On Wednesday, the civic body also demolished the illegal fish market functioning on the government land on the banks of Buddha Nullah in the Shivpuri area.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 11:35:23 am
