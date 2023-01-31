Ludhiana civic body chief holds meeting to expedite implementation of e-office project

With an aim to encourage digitisation in the civic body, Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (LMC) Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal conducted a meeting at the Zone D office Tuesday and directed the officials to expedite the work to implement the e-office project.

Under this process, the LMC will not only work to digitise services being provided to the residents but is also taking steps to commence e-challaning against dumping of garbage in open places/water bodies, encroachments etc by violators. The move will be implemented through the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) established in the Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar. Additional Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, Joint Commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, consultants and others also participated in the meeting.

Aggarwal said the project to implement the e-office project has already commenced in the civic body and steps are being taken to digitise the records of the LMC and provide services such as Unique Identification number (UID) of properties, TS1 certificates (NOC), complaints etc to the residents.

She further stated that the officials have also been directed to expedite the process of catching the violators who have been dumping waste in open spaces or have encroached upon roads etc, through CCTV cameras installed across the city. The feed of the cameras is being received at the ICCC and an alert will be generated if someone is seen involved in an illegal activity.

Aggarwal said that several services like issuance of NOCs against plots, issuance of building plans, submission of property tax, water-sewer charges etc have already been made online.

She added that under the e-office project, a mechanism is being put in place wherein the residents will also be able to submit applications for availing different services and said they will also be able to track the applications.