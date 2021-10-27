Ludhiana city gets third govt college

Classes commenced at newly constructed Government College (East), Sector 39, Chandigarh road in Ludhiana city Tuesday.

The Congress’s Ludhiana East MLA Sanjay Talwar said that the work to construct the new government college in East constituency of Ludhiana city was started after the Congress came to power in 2017.

Talking about already existing two government colleges in Ludhiana, the MLA said that SCD Government College (Boys) started in 1920 while the Government College for Girls was started in 1943. So, it was after a gap of 75 years that a new government college was started in the city.

The college has been constructed on the five acres of prime land that was transferred by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) for the purpose. The college building construction had commenced nearly three years ago but with work in progress, the classes for BA were going on from a temporary venue (Community Centre in Sector 39 and SCD Government College).

On Tuesday, the classes were started from the college’s new building after a formal inauguration by girl students of the college in the presence of MLA Talwar. He said that the college building has been constructed for nearly Rs 15 crore.

Talwar said classes for BA course were already going on after getting required approvals and affiliation from Panjab University, Chandigarh.