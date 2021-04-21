Ludhiana Central Jail superintendent suspended for ‘flouting norms’, giving ‘celebrity treatment’ to Punjab singer

THE LUDHIANA Central Jail superintendent was suspended Tuesday for allegedly flouting security norms and giving “celebrity treatment” to Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, who had visited the prison on April 8 alongwith some of his friends.

Punjab ADGP (Jails) P K Sinha said: “Probe has found that the singer (Karan Aujla) was not put through routine security checks as per rules. Probably they (jail staff under superintendent’s supervision) suffered from celebrity complex and gave him celebrity treatment, thus flouting jail’s security norms. Ludhiana jail superintendent Rajiv Arora has been suspended,” said Sinha.

On allegations that a meeting between Aujla and Gurdeep Rano (an undertrial in a high profile multi-crore drug case) was also facilitated inside the prison, Sinha said, “It could not be established during the enquiry but taking extreme precaution, Rano has been shifted to Patiala Jail.”

It is alleged that people were also allowed to take selfies with Aujla inside the jail premises, and that Aujla and his friends’ mobile phones were also not checked.

Additional director general of police (ADGP, prisons) Punjab has marked an enquiry to DIG (jails) after it came to light that the singer also had lunch at Arora’s official residence on the same day.

However, Arora had while speaking to The Indian Express on April 9 said that Aujla was his ‘family friend’ and came on a ‘personal visit’.

“Karan Aujla is my son’s good friend. He just came on a personal visit with 4-5 other friends. They sat in my office for a few minutes only and later we went to my official residence for lunch. He is not a criminal and the matter is being blown out of proportion,” he said, adding that the allegations regarding not checking the mobile phones of Aujla and his friends were ‘completely false’. “CRPF personnel are also deployed at Ludhiana central jail and it is not possible that they did not check mobile phones of Aujla and other visitors,” he said.

Arora could not be reached for comment Tuesday after his suspension orders were issued.