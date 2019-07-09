Ludhiana Central Jail inmate’s body cremated after protest by family alleging police torture

The body of Sunny Kumar (25), an inmate of Ludhiana Central Jail who had died in PGIMER, Chandigarh, on July 5, was cremated Monday after a protest by his family. They have claimed that he was tortured and thrashed at Koomkalan police station the day he was sent to prison.

Sunny was booked under the NDPS Act on June 25 and police had claimed they recovered 25 grams of heroin from him. His family alleged that he was tortured at Koomkalan police station and sent to jail the same day after his condition deteriorated. Jail authorities, however, claimed that he was a tuberculosis patient and a heroin addict.

On Monday, Sunny’s family laid his body on a road near a bus stand in Chaunta village and raised slogans against the police. They protested for almost four hours before senior officers reached the spot and convinced them to perform his last rites.

After Additional DCP-4 Ajinder Singh told the family that a detailed medical and autopsy report is awaited, they agreed to cremate Sunny’s body.

Harpreet Singh, Sunny’s brother, said he was framed. “He was an addict but not a drug peddler,” he added.

Harpreet also said that when he had gone to meet his brother at Rajindra Hospital, Patiala — where he was referred from Civil Hospital, Ludhiana — on July 4, he had complained that he wasn’t being given proper food. Later that day, he was referred to PGIMER Chandigarh. He also alleged that the police had subjected Sunny to electric shocks.

Speaking to The Indian Express, ADCP-4 Ajinder Singh said that as per doctors, Sunny was a patient of Hepatitis-C and an addict. “We have assured his family that proper investigation will be done once the autopsy report is out. He died of illness, not police torture. We told the family about his health issues, which they weren’t aware of. Still, we will take action against policemen if they are found guilty,” he added.