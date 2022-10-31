scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

Ludhiana Central Jail gets call from ‘PPCC chief’, seeks shifting of inmate

The jail officials filed a police complaint against the caller following which an FIR has been registered against Gurwinder Singh, in whose name the SIM card used for making the call, has been found registered.

Ludhiana Central Jail, Ludhiana Jail shifting inmate, PPCC, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsAs per the complaint, the caller stated that his friend Varinder Thakur Vicky was lodged in the high security zone of Ludhiana central jail. He demanded that Thakur be shifted out from high security zone and sent to common barracks with other inmates.

The Ludhiana Central Jail authorities claimed that a man, claiming to be the president of PPCC, called on the jail’s official number and asked them to shift a particular inmate from a high security zone and to a regular barrack. The caller also claimed that he was a close aide of the Chief Justice of India, said the jail authorities in the complaint.

The caller also said that if they did not bring him out, he would file a complaint with the SC commission.  S-I Satbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that they found that the SIM card used for making the call was issued to Gurwinder Singh. An FIR under section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and section 67 of I-T Act has been registered at division number 7 police station.

