Ludhiana Central Jail: Four inmates escape scaling wall; search on

Four prisoners managed to escape from Ludhiana Central Jail on Tajpur road in wee hours Saturday. Police said that the four prisoners used blankets as rope to scale a wall and ran away.

Jail authorities noticed that four of them were missing during attendance and counting of prisoners hours later.

Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said that four prisoners who escaped were identified as Ravi Kumar (24) of Samrala; Suraj Kumar (26), native of Sultanpur of Uttar Pradesh but current resident of Kheri Dhandara of Ludhiana; Aman Kumar (23) of Mandi Gobindgarh (district Fatehgarh Sahib) and Arshdeep Singh (24) of Basti Ajit Nagar of Sangrur.

CP Agrawal further said that since curfew is in place due to coronavirus, the escaped prisoners ‘won’t be able to go very far and will be nabbed soon.’ “We have released their photographs on social media. Any information regarding them can be given on the numbers issued along. Identity of the informer will be kept secret and he/she will be rewarded,” said CP.

The four escaped prisoners were facing trial in multiple cases including that for snatching, theft, illicit liquor smuggling among others. Suraj Kumar was also convicted in a case.

Sub-inspector Satvir Singh, SHO division number 7 police station, said that the accused used blankets are rope and scaled the wall. “They tied blankets together and used it as a rope to scale the wall. Prima facie they ran away around 1.30 am. Jail staff got to know about it when head count was done hours later,” he said.

He added that police teams have been constituted to nab the four accused and they have been raiding since morning. However, till filing of this report, police had no whereabouts of the escaped prisoners.

An FIR against the four prisoners was registered under the sections 224 (restriction or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) and 225 (resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension of another person) of IPC at division number 7 police station on the complaint of a jail official.

Ludhiana jail superintendent Rajiv Arora did not respond to calls and messages.

