Clash between two groups in Ludhiana Central jail, one prisoner suspected dead

A clash broke out between two groups of prisoners in the Ludhiana Central jail Thursday, leaving several inmates injured. An inmate named Sonu Sood is suspected dead.

Police fired several shots in the air to bring the situation under control even as heavy police force has been deployed around and inside the jail premises.

Fire tenders were also called as prisoners are suspected to have set a cylinder on fire. The cause of the clash still remains unknown. No statement has been made by officials yet.

Meanwhile, police have gheraoed the jail premises and the situation is still tense.

Earlier this week, an accused in the sacrilege case was killed inside Nabha jail.