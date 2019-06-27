Toggle Menu
Clash between two groups in Ludhiana Central jail, one prisoner suspected deadhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/ludhiana/ludhiana-central-jail-clash-police-5803017/

Clash between two groups in Ludhiana Central jail, one prisoner suspected dead

The cause of the clash still remains unknown. No statement has been made by officials yet.

Ludhiana, Ludhiana news, Ludhiana jail, Ludhiana Central jail, Ludhiana central jail clash, Ludhiana jail video, Indian express, latest news
Heavy police force has been deployed to control the situation. (Express photo: Gurmeet Singh)

A clash broke out between two groups of prisoners in the Ludhiana Central jail Thursday, leaving several inmates injured. An inmate named Sonu Sood is suspected dead.

Police fired several shots in the air to bring the situation under control even as heavy police force has been deployed around and inside the jail premises.

Fire tenders were also called as prisoners are suspected to have set a cylinder on fire. The cause of the clash still remains unknown. No statement has been made by officials yet.

Police have gheraoed the jail premises and situation is still stated to be tense. (Express photo: Gurmeet Singh)

Meanwhile, police have gheraoed the jail premises and the situation is still tense.

Earlier this week, an accused in the sacrilege case was killed inside Nabha jail.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Chandigarh: MC agenda proposes sending its own people on study tour, ex-BJP councillor says ‘waste of money’
2 Chandigarh: Committee proposes hike in parking charges after first hour
3 Chandigarh road rage: Not the first incident in Tricity