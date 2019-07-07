Ludhiana Central Jail: Another inmate dies in hospital, 4th in 10 days

One more inmate of Ludhiana Central Jail, undergoing treatment at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has died taking the number of such deaths to four in last 10 days. Another inmate had died in police firing after clashes broke out within the jail on June 27.

Sunny Kumar (25) from Ludhiana’s Chaunta village, infamous for drug trade, died Friday late. He was arrested in a peddling case by Koomkalan police on June 25 and sent to jail the same day. Police had claimed to have recovered 25 grams heroin from Sunny and an accomplice.

Sunny’s family, however, has alleged that he was tortured and thrashed at Koomkalan police station before being sent to jail. His grandfather Mahinderpal Singh has alleged that when Sunny’s condition started worsening the personnel at Koomkalan police station sent him to jail the same day.

He also alleged that Sunny had told his brother, who met him at the police station, that he was thrashed and being implicated in false case. Mahinderpal claimed that Sunny used to take drugs but did not sell it.

Demanding that a murder case to be registered against personnel at Koomkalan police station, he further claimed that Sunny was not being given proper food at Rajindra Hospital Patiala where he was taken before being referred to PGIMER.

Meanwhile, superintendent, Ludhiana central jail, Shamsher Singh Boparai said that Sunny was brought to jail on June 25 and admitted to jail hospital the next day as he fell ill. “According to the medical report we have, he was habitual of consuming one spoon heroin everyday and also was a tuberculosis patient. On July 3, he was referred to Ludhiana Civil Hospital and then on July 4, he was taken to Rajindra Hospital Patiala. On the same day he was further referred to PGIMER as his condition worsened. Officials at the police station should answer why he was sent to jail the same day he was arrested.”

Inspector Davinder Pal Singh, SHO, Koomkalan police station, claimed that Sunny was a patient of Hepatitis-C and was sent to jail only after proper medical check-up. “Jail authorities would not have allowed him in had he been tortured by us. He was a Hepatitis-C patient and a heroin addict and sent to jail immediately after arrest,” he said.

The autopsy will be conducted Monday.