Ludhiana: 14 cattle die at shelter, expert says fodder contaminated

At least 14 cows were found dead under mysterious circumstances Friday at a shelter in Samrala town of Ludhiana district.

Veterinary specialist Dr Jaswinder Kaur said that it was a suspected case of contaminated fodder after found traces of nitrate were found in it.

Dr Kaur said that the fodder producers spray chemicals to increase yield but feeding this fodder immediately to livestock can prove fatal.

After a consensus between the cowshed management, Shiv Sena leaders and city residents, a decision was taken to conduct the post-mortem of one animal to know the cause of death.

The cowshed management had informed the local administration following which a team of vets from Ludhiana was immediately sent to examine the spot. Earlier, it was believed that lumpy skin disease could be a reason behind the death.