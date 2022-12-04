Cattle carcass found in Ludhiana dairy, owner says cows killed over old rivalry

The Ludhiana police on Saturday booked three people after three cows were found dead in a dairy on Tajpur road.

Owner of the dairy, Manohar Masih, alleged that his three neighbours, including a woman, poisoned his cows to death over old rivalry. On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Tension prevailed in the area after some local leaders of various Hindu organisations also reached the spot.

Masih said that he fed fodders to the cows on Friday night and when he came back on Saturday morning to milk the cows, he saw three of them lying dead and froth coming from their mouths.

He added that the suspects used to consume liquor in the street and create a ruckus. He had asked them to stop drinking, following which they threatened him with dire consequences.

Inspector Bikramjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR has been registered against Rocky, Meshi and Chanchal under Section 429 of IPC and 11 of prevention of cruelty to animals Act with the Jamalpur police. The carcasses have been sent for autopsy, he added.