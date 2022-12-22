scorecardresearch
Ludhiana bus stand will fetch earnings of Rs 3.22 crore in six months, says minister

Laljit Singh Bhullar said that the department will get double revenue from the bathrooms in the bus stand as these public utilities were taken by the bidder at the double price of Rs 3.95 lakh per month as compared to the previous year price of Rs 2.01 lakh per month.

Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar Wednesday said that Ludhiana bus stand will be fetching an earning of Rs 3.22 crore for the next six months, as a result of an auction conducted recently. Bhullar said ‘new vistas of income are opening for the transport department with the honest policies of Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government’, adding that an auction has been conducted of parking, bathrooms, advertisement sites and fee collection at Ludhiana bus stand.

“Now, the Punjab Roadways/PUNBUS will earn over Rs 2.31 crore from bus stand fee collection at the rate of R.38.51 lakh per month. Similarly, the bid for parking has been increased by Rs 70,000 and it will fetch Rs7.20 lakh per month, from which the department will get Rs 43.20 lakh during next six months,” said Bhullar.

Bhullar said that the department will get double revenue from the bathrooms in the bus stand as these public utilities were taken by the bidder at the double price of Rs 3.95 lakh per month as compared to the previous year price of Rs 2.01 lakh per month. The department will get revenue of Rs 23.70 lakh now, he said.

He said that the contract for advertising inside the bus stand premises has increased to Rs 3.05 lakh per month. As many as 43 sites of 13,327 square feet for advertisement inside the bus stand will attract Rs 18.30 lakh during next six months.

The minister informed that the shops and SCFs of the bus stand were closed for the past several years. This time, two shops at the bus stand have been given on rent at the rate of Rs 42,750 each per month, and now the department will receive Rs 5.13 lakh in next six months. Similarly, three SCFs will attract Rs.5,000 each per month rent and the state exchequer will earn Rs 90,000 from them.

