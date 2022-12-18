scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah cleaning: Old Jamalpur STP to remain shut for four days

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation said residents living in different wards of Ludhiana East and Sahnewal constituency should not panic as the plant will not pump out the sewer waste.

The main input sewer line carries the sewer waste of connected areas to the plant and it has to be attached to the new plant. (File)
To operationalise the newly-constructed Jamalpur sewer treatment plant (STP) by December 31, the old plant at the site in Ludhiana will remain shut for four days starting Sunday. This will allow the shifting of the main input sewer line from the old plant to the new one, officials have said.

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation said in a statement residents living in different wards of Ludhiana East and Sahnewal constituency should not panic as the plant will not pump out the sewer waste, which will remain in the sewer lines.

The civic body’s Executive Engineer Parshotam Lal said residents living in low-lying areas of ward numbers 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 24, and 25 and adjoining areas might witness overflowing sewer lines in a few areas, but they should not panic.

The main input sewer line carries the sewer waste of connected areas to the plant and it has to be attached to the new plant.

In case of any emergency, residents can contact the civic body officials, including SDO Amritpal Singh (8146288822), Executive Engineer Parshotam Lal (9780039479), and Superintending Engineer, Praveen Singla (9780039433).

Municipal Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal said the civic body teams will remain in the field to tackle the issues. The contractor company has also been directed to complete the process of shifting the line as soon as possible, Aggarwal added.

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 12:19:21 pm
