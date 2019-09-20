Ludhiana: Booked in drug peddling case, inmate found hanging at Central Jail

An undertrial booked in an alleged drug peddling case under the NDPS Act was found hanging at Ludhiana Central Jail Thursday.

The deceased was identified as 33-years-old Rahul Kumar of SAS Nagar (Mohali). Jail officials claimed that he hanged himself in the jail bathroom using a piece of cloth. He was arrested by cops from Moti Nagar police station of Ludhiana.

His family alleged that he was implicated in a false drug peddling case due to which he was going through mental depression. They also blamed that it wasn’t a suicide but a case of murder.

A judicial probe was marked in the case and an autopsy was performed in the presence of the executive magistrate. His wife alleged that whenever he would visit him in jail, he would always curse police for spoiling his life and defaming him with a false drug case. She alleged that her husband did not commit suicide even though he was mentally depressed.

Sub-inspector Sudarshan Kumar, in-charge, Tajpur Road police post said that jail officials informed them about the death and probe was started. Rahul was taken to hospital but declared dead on arrival at Civil Hospital. The autopsy report is awaited and a judicial probe has been initiated in the case.