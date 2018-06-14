Ludhiana: Booked for ‘trespassing’ in Verka milk plant, MLA Simarjit Singh Bains says FIR ‘false, baseless’

MLA Simarjeet and Balwinder Bains in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) MLA Simarjeet and Balwinder Bains in Ludhiana. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

The Ludhiana police have registered an FIR against Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjit Singh Bains for allegedly ‘trespassing’ in the premises of Verka Milk Plant Tuesday, ‘threatening’ employees and forcibly testing milk samples in the laboratory. On Tuesday, Bains alleged that a ‘scam’ of Rs 200 crore going on at MILKFED-run Verka Milk Plants of Punjab government.

Bains claimed that he conducted a ‘sting operation’ and tested milk samples in Verka’s own laboratory and that Verka is charging Rs 5 to 6 extra per packet from consumers in the name of fat content whereas the milk being sold is of less fat content.

The MLA also alleged that the practice is taking place at all the Verka milk plants across the state and not only Ludhiana.

Read: MLA Bains alleges Rs 200 crore scam in Verka milk plants; conducts ‘sting’ operation

He claimed that when he checked the fat content of the milk, it was 4.1 per cent whereas S.N.F(solid not fat) was 8 per cent, but the rate was being levied for 4.5 per cent fat and 8.5 per cent SNF. “It comes out to be a scam of at least Rs 200 crore in entire Punjab,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by Verka Milk Plant, the spokesperson said that Bains forcibly entered the complex and tested the milk samples without permission. It added that MLA had brought packets of milk and forcibly entered the lab and one of his supporters started testing. None of the Verka employees took part in the testing. The standard procedure of testing was not followed and advise of quality assurance officer about irregularities in testing were not heeded to,” added the statement.

The FIR against Bains and his 10-15 unidentified supporters was registered under various sections of the IPC at Sarabha Nagar police station on the complaint of HS Sandhu, general manager, Verka Milk Plant, Ludhiana.

‘FIR false, baseless; govt shielding corrupt persons’

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference Wednesday, Bains said that he has been booked in a ‘false FIR which is completely baseless and lacks facts.’ “I was not there to get some personal work done. I was there to get justice for people who are buying milk from this government and in turn are being cheated. Also, an MLA has complete right to enter government offices whenever he/she wants. MLA can conduct surprise checks and see that common people are not being cheated,” Bains said.

“I even went to Chandigarh to meet CM and discuss this issue but he refused to meet me,” claimed Bains, adding, “I am not afraid of arrests or FIR. Police can file as many FIRs as they want, but I will keep raising voice against corruption. Since 15 days my men were on the job and they got Verka milk samples tested across Punjab. Fat content was found less than what was mentioned on packets,” he added.

Booked under non-bailable section, but not arrested yet

Booked under non-bailable section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from duty) of IPC, Bains conducted a press conference at Circuit House, but the police failed to arrest him. Inspector Brij Mohan, SHO Sarabha Nagar police station said, “We will arrest him as per directions from our seniors. We are still probing the case.”

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App