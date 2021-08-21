Ludhiana: Book banks to come up at NCLP schools for child labourers

Inaugurating a library at one of the schools for underprivileged children under the National Child Labour Project (NCLP), Ludhiana DC Varinder Kumar Sharma Friday announced that ‘book banks’ will be setup in all NCLP schools being run in the district, to ensure that children studying in these schools get uninterrupted access to books.

NCLP schools are aimed at rehabilitation and education of children working as labourers in hazardous industries, shops etc., and to put an end to child labour through education.

Sharma on Friday dedicated a library in the school run by Dr Ambedkar Nagar Welfare Society at Model Town Extension under the NCLP project.

The DC said that Ludhiana district has 32 NCLP schools and nearly 1,500 children study in these institutions. He announced that a book bank would be developed in each NCLP school by roping in NGOs and industrial houses.