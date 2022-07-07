scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 07, 2022

Ludhiana: One worker dead in boiler blast in a factory

The impact of the explosion was so powerful that parts of the boiler broke through the side walls and fell outside, in the adjacent fields.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
Updated: July 7, 2022 12:44:02 pm
Two labourers were injured after a boiler exploded at a dyeing factory located in Gaunsgarh village near Meharban in Ludhiana

One worker died and another was injured after a boiler exploded at a dyeing factory located in Gaunsgarh village near Meharban in Ludhiana late on Wednesday.

According to SI Jagdeep Singh, the station house officer at Meharban police station, a worker identified as Deepak died while undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Ludhiana. “His family is on the way from Uttar Pradesh. We will record their statement. Another worker, Pawan, is seriously injured,” Singh said.

The impact of the explosion was so powerful that parts of the boiler broke through the side walls and fell outside, into the adjacent fields. The villagers panicked hearing the explosion and rushed out to check the source of the sound.

Singh said that five or six workers were inside when the explosion occurred. “Two were seriously injured and rushed to hospital, of which one has died,” he said.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

