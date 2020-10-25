Ludhiana boiler blast: 4 injured

The explosion was so strong that the factory building too developed cracks.

Four persons were injured in a boiler explosion at a dyeing unit in Geeta Colony on Tajpur road of Ludhiana on Sunday morning. The condition of two workers was stated to be serious.

The four injured workers were identified as Nagmani, 35, Mohammad Babar, 27, Manoj Kumar, 25, and Amarjit, 27. Nagmani and Babar were seriously injured and admitted to a hospital. The explosion was so strong that the factory building too developed cracks. Some damage was also reported in nearby buildings.

Locals told the police that the boiler in the factory exploded around 5 am when everyone was asleep. They saw smoke clouds coming out from the building and rushed there. The police and ambulance were called in.

Ajay Kumar, owner of the dyeing factory, claimed that the boiler exploded due to the high temperature of the machine.

He told the police that some labourers were working on the night shift when the incident occurred. He came to know that the workers had turned on the boiler and went to sleep. They did not check the temperature of the boiler due to which the temperature rose and it exploded. He claimed that the explosion occurred due to negligence of the workers.

Sub-Inspector Davinder Singh, SHO of Tibba police station, said that no loss of human life was reported in the incident. The police were waiting for the statement of the injured persons to file an FIR.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.