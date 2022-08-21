Ludhiana: Body of 8-year-old child recovered from canal, uncle arrested

Three days after an eight-year-old boy went missing from his home in Basti Abdullahpur of Ludhiana, his body was recovered from Sidhwan canal near Harnampura village in the same district Sunday morning.

The police said Swaran Singh, 55, the paternal uncle of the child, had pushed him in the canal with an intention to kill him, because he nursed a rivalry against his younger brother and sister-in-law, the parents of the child.



At Sehaj’s home at Lal quarters near Azad Nagar in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Express Photos by Gurmeet Singh) At Sehaj’s home at Lal quarters near Azad Nagar in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Express Photos by Gurmeet Singh)

Simranjeet Kaur, a resident of Laal Quarters, Basti Abdullahpur, in her complaint to the police on August 18 had said that her son, Sehajpreet Singh, 8, went missing Thursday evening. He had gone out of home on his bicycle but did not return, she added.

On the basis of her complaint, an FIR was registered at Model Town police station against unidentified persons under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret) of the Indian Penal Code.

A search for the boy was started by the police and the family. The family also posted several pictures and appeals on social media and announced a cash reward for someone who would tell the whereabouts of the child.

The police apprehended Swaran Singh after CCTV footage showing him with the child was found. Both were seen paying obeisance at the gurdwara in the footage. During questioning, he confessed to pushing the boy in the canal, said the police.

“His uncle Swaran Singh took him away after the boy had gone out on a cycle. He took away the boy on the pretext of making him visit some gurdwaras. Then he took him to Gurdwara Katani Sahib and he kept looking for an opportunity to push the child in the canal. In the wee hours on August 19, he pushed the child in the canal,” said Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma.

The police said Swaran Singh nursed a rivalry against his younger brother Jagjeet Singh and his wife Simranjeet Kaur and wanted to ‘destroy their family’ by killing their child. He told the police during questioning that Sehajpreet’s parents used to ‘ill-treat’ him because he used to ‘serve’ his mother which they did not like.

“Swaran Singh and his brother’s wives are real sisters. However, Swaran Singh was very close to his mother (Sehajpreet’s grandmother) and used to do her sewa. According to him, his sister-in-law and brother used to taunt him for serving his mother. Hence, he decided to kill their child,” said Sharma.

The police said Swaran Singh was arrested and relevant sections for murder were being added to the FIR registered at Model Town police station.