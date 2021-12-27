Ludhiana blast Suspect cremated, brother says ‘wasn’t aware of his activities’

Ludhiana blast suspect Gagandeep Singh was cremated in Khanna on Sunday.

The cremation of the dismissed cop was held three days after he died in the bomb blast at Ludhiana district court complex (on December 23). His body was charred beyond recognition in the blast. It is suspected that dismissed head constable, who was booked in drugs case in 2019, had carried explosives inside the court which led to the blast.

His mortal remains were cremated in presence of his family and police. Gagandeep’s brother said, “We were unaware of his activities and why he went to the court that day. We don’t know anything.” Police had identified Gagandeep with a tattoo on his arm and mobile phone recovered from the spot.

Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya had said that the dismissed cop’s links with pro-Khalistan radicals and other drug smugglers were being probed. Six persons were injured in the blast on Thursday.