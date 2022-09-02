scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Ludhiana blast case: 2 accused remanded in police custody till September 5

The two accused — Surmukh Singh Sammu and Dilbagh Singh Baggo — were produced in the NIA court on Thursday, which after hearing arguments, remanded them in police custody.

The special NIA court,however, had then adjourned further hearing in the case till September 1.

A special court of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday remanded two men suspected of being involved in the Ludhiana court complex blast case to police custody till September 5.

The two accused — Surmukh Singh Sammu and Dilbagh Singh Baggo — were produced in the NIA court on Thursday, which after hearing arguments, remanded them in police custody.

Both Surmukh Singh and Dilbagh Singh are lodged in Amritsar jail and were brought to court from there on Thursday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday submitted an application before a local NIA court seeking police remand of two more accused in the Ludhiana court coemplex blast case. In its application, the agency had told the court that they wanted to confront both the accused with a third accused, Rajanpreet Singh, who had allegedly supplied the IED to the main accused, Gagandeep Singh, who died in the blast. The NIA told the court that Surmukh
Singh was arrested on July 13, while Dilbagh Singh was arrested on July 22.

The special NIA court,however, had then adjourned further hearing in the case till September 1.

One person had been killed and three others were injured after a blast inside a washroom of the district and sessions court complex in Ludhiana, Punjab on December 23 afternoon last year. The NIA was later handed over the probe of the case.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 05:45:07 am
