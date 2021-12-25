Ludhiana Blast: AAP’s Bhagwant Mann meets injured

AAP state president and MP Bhagwant Mann met victims of the court complex blast at Ludhiana Civil hospital Friday.

He demanded a time-bound inquiry into the blast and criticised the current Congress government for failing to maintain peace and law and order in the state.

Addressing the media, Mann said, “Attempts are being made to damage the peace and brotherhood in Punjab. Masterminds behind the incidents of sacrilege and bomb blast need to be caught at the soonest. But, who’ll do that when the Congress government is busy with their own civil war?”

He also slammed Punjab Deputy CM and Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa over the law and order situation in the state.

Targeting Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, Mann said that now when people of his choice are in government, he should ensure an unbiased and time-bound inquiry.