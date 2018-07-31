Ludhiana youth’s murder: 11 days later, police tell victim’s family to cremate body in 24 hours or we will

Jagdeep Singh alias Rinkle Khera (23) died after being allegedly assaulted by Jatinder Pal Singh Sunny, son of Congress councillor Gurdeep Singh Neetu. (Representational Image) Jagdeep Singh alias Rinkle Khera (23) died after being allegedly assaulted by Jatinder Pal Singh Sunny, son of Congress councillor Gurdeep Singh Neetu. (Representational Image)

Eleven days after a local BJP worker died after being allegedly assaulted by son of a Congress councillor and his accomplices, the Ludhiana police issued a 24-hour ‘ultimatum’ to the family Monday to cremate the body.

In a written press statement issued by the Ludhiana police commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill, if the family fails to claim the body and cremate it within the next 24 hours, police will perform the last rites on its own as per the law.

Calling out the family to maintain dignity of the deceased, police has given 24-hour ultimatum to perform the last rites.

Jagdeep Singh alias Rinkle Khera (23) died after being allegedly assaulted by Jatinder Pal Singh Sunny, son of Congress councillor Gurdeep Singh Neetu. Police booked Sunny and his accomplices for the murder in an FIR registered at division number 2 police station. He surrendered before police two days after incident. The family is however demanding arrest of Neetu who is also booked for conspiracy under Section 120-B of the IPC.

Police, however, claims that no ‘direct evidence’ has been found against him yet to substantiate his role in the murder. He has been booked on family’s supplementary statement after death of the victim. The family is adamant that they will not cremate the body till Neetu is arrested. Gagandeep Singh, brother of the deceased, said that they will burn an effigy of CM Captain Amarinder Singh and MP Ravneet Bittu on Tuesday.

He added that they were called for a meeting by Additional DCP Surendra Lamba on Monday who ‘pressed’ him to cremate the body. He said that instead of arresting the councillor, police is pressurising them to cremate the body.

