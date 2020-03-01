Ludhiana: At this ‘Shaheen Bagh’ where peace is key, cops keep an eye on every speech

The protest is taking place at a grain market near Jalandhar bypass in Ludhiana. (Express photo) The protest is taking place at a grain market near Jalandhar bypass in Ludhiana. (Express photo)

As stage secretary of the day Salman Rehbar starts raising slogans like ‘Modi mane ya na mane…hum nai hantenge…’, Kashmir Singh, a police officer deployed at this dharna at a grain market near Jalandhar bypass, sits close to the stage, diary in hand, to keep an eye on the speeches.

Towards the other end of the tent, Maninder Singh from CID is also seated in civil clothes along with a few other cops. “Today the officer from Intelligence Bureau hasn’t come as yet, but someone will be here in sometime,” they said.

This is a protest site of Ludhiana’s ‘Shaheen Bagh’, an indefinite dharna which has been going on since February 12 in solidarity with the Shaheen Bagh protest in New Delhi against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Over 20 police officers remain deployed near the protest site 24×7 in shifts. Mohd Mustkeem, press secretary of Shahi Imam Maulana Habib-Ur-Rehman Sani Ludhianavi said, “We have started this dharna in support of Shaheen Bagh in Delhi and will continue till their dharna continues. It is a peaceful protest. People from all religions come here, contrary to what is being shown by national television that only Muslims are protesting against CAA and the Modi government.

He added, “People living in parts of Delhi where there were clashes had no enmity with each other. It seems that outsiders created the clashes. They are trying to divide communities, but as a result the communities are coming closer to each other. Our protest site is a proof of the same,” said Mohd Usman Sani-Ludhianavi, deputy Imam of Jama Masjid. He added, “Speakers from all walks of life come to the protest site. Two days ago, the great grandson of B R Ambedkar also came, people from Dalit and Sikh communities also come, but we clearly tell them not to make any provocative speeches. Our is a peaceful apolitical dharna over an issue, hence we need to stick to that only. No politician visits us.”

On Saturday, Abdur Rehman, an IPS officer from Mumbai who had resigned in protest against the CAA, came to address the people. He said, “Leaders are creating differences. They have fixed thoughts over religions…not the masses.”

On Thursday, people came in large numbers to participate in the protest. Woman clad in burqas were seen with their children. Teenager Alfia raised slogans like ‘Tiranga zindabaad’ while Sahiba, Hamza and many others sang patriotic songs. All the while, water, tea and biscuits were passed around.

“On February 23, there was a blood donation camp where we donated over 100 units of blood while Kirtan darbar in the form of Shabad gayan has been organised thrice by different gurdwaras of the area here,” said Mustkeem. Dr Manish Kumar, Dr Shamshad Ahmed and Dr Mohd Kasim also visit the site on rotation.

A langar preparation is underway, and dustbins can be seen at regular intervals. A front gate of the protest site is the making — a wooden framework plastered with posters.

There are over 80 masjids in Ludhiana municipal limits and nearly 6 lakh Muslims live in the city area. “Every morning, people from different localities are coming in around 9.30 am and they stay here till 10 pm. Around 20 persons stay here overnight as well. A water-proof tent has been erected in the back of the stage where a small rest room has also been made. Ration items are also stored in the tent at times.

“We have spent around Rs 5 lakh and purchased tent, sound system etc.,” said Mustkeem.

Despite the surveillance, things are peaceful here, Gul Khatoon, who spoke a few lines at the site said, “I had never been on stage, but came here for the first time. Haq ki awaaz ke liye aa rahe hain…savidhan bachao, desh bachao…”

On March 5, farmer unions will be coming to the protest site. On Sunday, women will be organising a rally in the area.

