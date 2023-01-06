Ludhiana: Assistant Sub-inspector booked for rape, blackmail, threatening woman

Ludhiana police have booked an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Punjab Police for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 40-year-old woman.

The police said that the accused ASI also allegedly forced the woman to abort her pregnancy.

The woman, records showed, had filed a complaint in the case in September last year, with the police converting the same into an FIR only on Thursday.

The woman, in her complaint, had alleged that the accused ASI was forcing her to establish physical relations with one of his friends, who is also a police personnel. When she refused, the accused threatened to leak her lewd videos and pictures on social media.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as ASI Sukhwinder Singh, who is deputed in Malerkotla.

The victim, who is a resident of Ishar Nagar, stated that following the prolonged illness of her husband, they were facing a financial crisis. It was then that she met ASI Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Faujewal village in Sangrur. Sukhwinder, she claimed, had promised to help her.

The woman alleged that the accused first befriended her before establishing physical relations with her. The accused had also captured her lewd pictures and videos secretly. She added that in 2020, she found that she was six months pregnant. When she revealed about the same to Sukhwinder, he forced her to abort the baby.

The woman further alleged that the accused ASI later started forcing her to develop a physical relationship with one of his friends, who is also in the force. When she refused, the accused started threatening her and said he would leak her pictures and videos on various social networking sites.

On September 22, last year, she lodged a complaint with the police.

ASI Gucharanjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the FIR in the complaint has been lodged after thorough investigations. A case under sections 376 (rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC was lodged against the accused at Sadar police station on Thursday.