ASI dies of gunshot injury inside Ludhiana police station, forensics probe started

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police late on Wednesday night died of gunshot injury, with the police launching a probe to determine if the case was one of suicide or that of accidental firing.

The incident took place at the ‘malkhana’ (a section in the police station where case properties are kept) of Sarabha Nagar police station of Ludhiana city. Police said that a forensics probe in the case is on.

The ASI was identified as Manohar Lal (50). He was posted at Police Lines Ludhiana and used to visit Sarabha Nagar police station regularly for work. He was a native of Hoshiarpur, but was living in Ludhiana.

Lal’s colleagues claimed that he was in depression since the death of his wife, who had passed away around nine months ago. The ASI’s son lives abroad, while his daughter lived with him in Ludhiana.

As per details, the ASI reached Sarabha Nagar police station late on Wednesday. He then went to malkhana to fetch a case property, where later his weapon went off. The bullet pierced through his head, killing him on the spot.

The police personnel came to know about the incident after Lal’s daughter alerted colleagues that he was not answering calls. Later, his body was found at the malkhana.

Inspector Amarjot Kaur Sandhu, SHO of Sarabha Nagar police station confirmed that a forensics probe had been started. “A forensic team visited the spot. It is yet to be ascertained if it was a suicide or accidental injury,” said Sandhu. “He was posted at Police Lines but used to visit our police station often as he was the only person who had the keys of the malkhana,” she added.