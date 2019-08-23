Ludhiana: As nullah water floods homes, raises a stink, locals look for ‘missing’ MP

It has been four days since stinking sewage water from the overflowing Buddha Nullah entered several colonies in Ludhiana, flooding streets, shops and houses. With their life derailed and there being a real threat of a disease outbreak looming due to stagnant water, a majority of the locals are now asking only one question: “Where is our MP Ravneet Singh Bittu?”

On Sunday evening, as Sutlej started swelling, the Buddha Nullah, which meets the river at Walipur Kalan, also started overflowing. The reverse flow flooded the residential colonies in Ludhiana with 2-3 feet of filthy black water.

In the past four days, the polluted stream, which carries industrial sewage (mainly from dyeing units) and domestic waste, breached at several points flooding homes in Shivpuri, Rahon road, Gandhi colony, Dhoka Mohalla, Jain Colony, Dharampura, Shingar cinema road, New Kundanpuri among other areas spanning Ludhiana North, central and east Assembly constituencies – all represented by Congress leaders.

Bittu, who had listed solving the Buddha Nullah problem as his priority ahead of the Lok Sabha polls this year, is yet to visit his constituency.

The three local Congress MLAs say that they are unaware of Bittu’s whereabouts and that he should answer why he did not visit the constituency even once.

This even as there’s simmering anger against Bittu.

Rajinder Singh, a resident of Shingar Cinema road, said that it has become impossible to live in his own house. “The water is pitch black and the stench is unbearable. This is an open invitation to diseases. Where is our MP now? He sought our votes promising solution to Buddha Nullah…Is this the Smart City that was promised?” he asked.

Another resident, Nitin Verma from Jain Colony said that they are being fooled by officials who have installed machines to pump out water. “Where will that water go? It is going to come back because the Nullah is overflowing. The Sutlej is choked too. Had nullah been cleaned in time, this water wouldn’t have entered our homes. This is a living hell. It has been four days now. Our shops are closed. No customers are coming”.

Preeti Sharma from Shivpuri said that sewage waters from Nullah started flooding streets Sunday evening and they could not even step out of their homes. The next day, it started entering their homes reaching a height of upto 3 feet. “Who will be held responsible if people start falling ill here? Let the MP and the MLAs come and stand here for only two minutes. We are living here 24X7. Bittu has not visited even once, he has not even issued any statement. Was Buddha Nullah important for him only for votes?,” she asked.

Rajinder Singh, superintending engineer, Operations and Maintenance (O&M cell), Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, said that since Sutlej is swollen, the extra water from Machhiwara, Mattewara, Dhanansu, Koomkalan and other rural areas has been diverted into the Buddha Nullah by drainage department, leading to overflow and breaches. “Drainage department is not clarifying as to how much water has been dumped into the nullah. The Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Jamalpur is non-functional. Bhattian STP is working on 70 per cent of its capacity and only Balloke STP is fully functional. We have installed pumps to flush out water but till Sutlej remains swollen, Nullah won’t be normal.”

“Not in touch with us, he should be among people in this crisis”

The three local Congress MLAs say that MP Bittu is not in touch with them and they are surprised why he is not in Ludhiana at the time of flood crisis.