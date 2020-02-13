Ludhiana: Indefinite dharna begins against citizenship law with prayers of all faiths

Anti-CAA protesters at the grain market near Jalandhar bypass in Ludhiana. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh) Anti-CAA protesters at the grain market near Jalandhar bypass in Ludhiana. (Express Photo: Gurmeet Singh)

Multi-faith prayers were offered Wednesday as an indefinite protest began in Ludhiana against the Centre’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

“This is Shaheen Bagh in Ludhiana. Our protest will continue from 10 am to 10 pm every day till the time Modi government withdraws this Act…This is not just about Muslims as it is being projected by the BJP. People from all religions are part of this dharna,” said Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Maulana Abul-Ur-Rehman Sani.

The protest is being held at Dana Mandi near Jalandhar bypass. Earlier, the dharna was to be organised near statue of B R Ambedkar, but later it was shifted to Dana Mandi to avoid traffic hassles. The dharna began with the recitation of the Gayatri Mantra by Acharya Shiv Shankar, Dharaminder Sharma and Congress leader Parminder Mehta, who is also the chairman of Neelkanth Mahadev Sabha. It was followed by Ardas by Giani Harjeet Singh and Giani Kulwinder Singh, who came from Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib. Prayers were also offered by Father Prem Sharda from a Ludhiana Church and Maulana Mohd Usman Ludhianavi, Deputy Imam of Jama Masjid, Ludhiana.

Later, langar was organised by Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib where people from all religions did langar sewa. Imams from over 80 masjids from the city took party in the dharna.

Eminent speakers will also be called to the dharna on a daily basis, said Mohd Mustkeem, press secretary to the Shahi Imam. He added,”However, our dharna will remain apolitical throughout.”

