Ludhiana: Another major fire in garments factory

IN YET another major fire in Ludhiana, a yarns and garments manufacturing unit on Kanganwal road was gutted on Sunday evening. The fire started on the second floor at Garg Acrylics in which machinery worth lakhs is said to be gutted.

Five employees were also working were rescued and did not suffer any injury.

At least twelve fire tenders were on the spot till the filing of this report and efforts to douse the fire were on. Bhupinder Singh, Assistant Divisional fire officer, said that a short circuit was the apparent reason behind the breakout as being told by people present on spot but is yet to be probed. He added that the call was received around 4.15 pm and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He added that flames were under control but will be doused by 9 pm only.

Another fire broke out in a scrap godown on Tajpur road on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and six tenders were rushed to douse it.

On June 14, two factories were gutted in a major fire in New Lajpat Nagar on Noorwala road as flames which started in Vinayak Fabrics spread to another unit next door.

Both factories were running in residential area and homes were also evacuated. Buildings developed had cracks and fear of a collapse prevailed.

On June 7, a massive fire had broken out in Dewan Knitwears on Seera road and the building had also collapsed. No one was hurt.