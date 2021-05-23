Ludhiana aims to inoculate all eligible by June 15; industries book vaccine for workers

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, industries in Ludhiana have booked Covid vaccine worth over Rs 1 crore from the Serum Institute of India (SII) through the district administration. The consignment is expected to reach the district soon after which special camps would be organised inside the industries for their workers. Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma confirmed this as he stated, “The vaccine would arrive next week and we expect to organise camps in the premises of the industries soon.”

Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Aggarwal in an important announcement said, “The district administration plans to vaccinate each and every eligible person by June 15 this year.”

Meanwhile, the industries were keen to get their workers (18+) vaccinated, though a large number of workers (45+) had already got the first dose through free camps. “Rs 430 per dose is the rate for industrial units,” said DC Sharma. Confirming the same, Onkar Singh Pahwa, the CMD of Avon Cycles Private Limited said, “We have got the first dose booked for nearly 500 of our employees and we have paid Rs 2.15 lakh for the same. We have also donated Rs 20 lakh as Covid relief fund to the state government.”

In addition to this, Avon Ispat and Power donated Rs 5 lakh, Ralson India donated Rs 10 lakh while Gangaacrowools donated Rs 12.9 lakh to the state government in May. Toyata’s Ludhiana unit has paid Rs 98,470 as vaccination charges for its 229 employees.

Pankaj Sharma, vice-president of Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) said, “ We have directly or indirectly 10,000 members associated with us and hence we need more than a lakh vaccine doses. However, we have initially ordered 25,000 doses where members of different industrial units will get their employees vaccinated @ Rs 430 per dose. We have booked doses from SII through Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner’s office.”

“This is our initial booking. Later we will need more. We are ready to pay as per the orders placed, provided doses are available,” said Sharma.

Gurmeet Singh Kular, president of Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) said, “FICO will organise vaccination drive for the staff and the employees of its members at subsidised rates. For all member industrial units having employee strength less than 100, a special vaccination drive will be organised at FICO Secretariat, Jaimal Road, Janta Nagar.”

K K Seth, FICO chairman said, “The charges for vaccination of employees as settled with district administration are Rs 430/- per dose out of which FICO will contribute Rs 131/- and member units need to contribute Rs 299/- for single dose. Member units will need to submit the details — name, age and Aadhaar number — of employees/staff on their letter head and send to us via email.”

FICO has nearly 200 micro, small and medium units as its members. In addition to this, United Cycles Parts and Manufacturers Association has also got vaccines booked for its member units through Ludhiana DC’s office.

The DC meanwhile stated, “Our camps at government health centres where free dose is available will continue as normal.”

Vaccination resumes at private hospital

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive that had stopped at private hospitals since May 1 resumed from Saturday onwards. The first batch of 2,000 Covishield doses, ordered directly from SII has reached Mohan Dai Oswal Hospital, while the second batch of 1.12 lakh doses would reach 6 private hospitals on May 28, informed the DC.

He informed that on May 28, 50,000 doses would reach Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, 25,000 at SPS Hospital, 10,000 at Fortis Hospital, 10,000 more at Mohan Dai Oswal Hospital, 15,000 at Deep Hospital and 2,000 at Verma Multispeciality Hospital. He said residents in these private hospitals can get themselves vaccinated on payment. He informed that at Mohan Dai Oswal Hospital, each vaccine is priced at Rs 850, whereas it might vary in other hospitals.

He informed that these private hospitals have sourced the vaccine directly from SII at their own cost. He urged all private hospitals to source the vaccine and can contact Sandeep Kumar, ADC (Development), Ludhiana if any hospital was interested to book doses.