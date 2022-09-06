Ludhiana: After dispute with husband, woman sets 3-yr-old son afire

A woman allegedly set her three-year-old son afire at her parents house in Ghudani Kalan village of Payal in Ludhiana district. The Khanna police booked the woman for attempt to murder based on her mother’s complaint. The boy is fighting for life at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Police said that according to doctors, the child has suffered over 60 per cent burns. His condition is stated to be critical.

Manjit Kaur, in her complaint, said that her daughter Rupinder Kaur is upset because of dispute with her husband and has been living with her parents. On September 2, Rupinder allegedly poured oil on her son and then set the child on fire. Hearing cries of the child, Manjit said she rushed to douse the flames and poured water. The child was rushed to a local hospital from where he was referred to Civil Hospital Ludhiana. However, his condition deteriorated and he was further referred to PGIMER.

ASI Sukhvinder Singh, investigating officer in the case, said that police recovered mobil oil from the spot, which the woman allegedly poured on the child. An FIR against the woman was registered under Section 307 of IPC and 75 of Juvenile Justice Act, with Payal police station. “She is yet to be arrested,” said the ASI.