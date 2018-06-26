Ludhiana: After clash over land, LIP leader among those booked on kidnapping, rioting charges

On Monday, LIP chief and MLA Simarjit Singh Bains alleged ‘bias’ and claimed that Police Commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill was “protecting the real culprits.” MLA Bains alleged that his party colleague Sibia was “wrongly booked”. (Representational Image) On Monday, LIP chief and MLA Simarjit Singh Bains alleged ‘bias’ and claimed that Police Commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill was “protecting the real culprits.” MLA Bains alleged that his party colleague Sibia was “wrongly booked”. (Representational Image)

A Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) leader and former councillor Randhir Singh Sibia was booked in a connection with a case of kidnapping, rioting, causing hurt among other charges after two groups clashed over a plot of land in Ludhiana.

An FIR was registered against Sibia and some others Saturday at Daresi police station after a clash occurred over a piece of land measuring nearly 7,000 square yards near Ghori Baba Mazaar.

On Monday, LIP chief and MLA Simarjit Singh Bains alleged ‘bias’ and claimed that Police Commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill was “protecting the real culprits.” MLA Bains alleged that his party colleague Sibia was “wrongly booked”.

Bains and Sibia are supporting one Harinder Pal Singh who claims to be the owner of the land in question. On the other hand, one

Randhir Singh of Sangrur also claims to be the owner of land.

Sukhwinder Singh, an employee of Randhir Singh from Sangrur, alleged that LIP leader Sibia and his accomplices including Harinder Pal Singh, barged into the plot on Saturday with an intention to grab it and assaulted him. They allegedly abducted him in their car and ‘assaulted’ him with iron rods.

Bains claimed that the land belongs to Harinder Pal Singh and Randhir Singh of Sangrur wants to grab it. When Sibia went to the plot with Harinder Pal Singh, they were threatened ‘police action’.

Daresi police has booked LIP leader Sibia and others including BS Randhawa, Harinder Pal Singh, Bunty and Simran under IPC sections 365 (Kidnapping), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 148 (Rioting) and 149 ( unlawful assembly) on the complaint of Sukhwinder, who takes care of the property.

Ludhiana police chief Gill said, “I was on leave and do not know the full details of Saturday’s incident. I also do not know any of the persons involved in the case personally. These allegations are baseless. I have marked an inquiry to DCP.”

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App