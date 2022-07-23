Ludhiana admn launches drive to clean water tanks in govt schools

In order to ensure supply of potable and clean drinking water to the students of government schools, the Ludhiana district administration has launched a special campaign to clean water tanks in government schools of the district.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik, a three-member team comprising district education officer Jaswinder Kaur, epidemiologist Dr Ramanpreet Kaur and executive engineer (water supply and sanitation) Mandeep Singh has been constituted to ensure regular sampling of drinking water in government schools.

Additional deputy commissioner (rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal said that the drive was undertaken with active participation of school management committees, panchayats and health department.

He said that the health department was asked to immediately inform the administration in case of any sample failing purity test so that action could be taken instantly.

He asked education department officials to put the onus on principals for ensuring cleaning of water tanks in their schools on a regular basis, besides conducting random checking by DEOs in the schools.

Panchal also directed the water supply and sanitation department to carry out inspection in schools to check any kind of leakage in water supply lines. He said that safe drinking water would go a long way in preventing communicable diseases.

He said that the committee would also submit its report to the administration in this regard.