Ludhiana administers 1 million Covid jabs, achieves feat in 5 months

The Ludhiana district administration on Saturday administered its one-millionth (10 lakh) Covid vaccine dose, managing to achieve the feat in an impressive time of a little more than five months. With this, Ludhiana on Saturday also became the first district of Punjab to have administered one million doses of the Covid vaccine, confirmed Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma.

While hailing the contribution of doctors, paramedics, NGOs and all stakeholders engaged in the inoculation drive ever since it started in Ludhiana on January 16, 2021, MLA Surinder Dawar, Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and municipal corporation councillor Mamta Ashu on Saturday also made their way to the civil hospital and personally thanked all the frontline workers for this remarkable achievement.

They said that the doctors and healthcare workers had not cared about the harsh winter or the scorching summer heat and had led the battle against Covid from the front, administering jabs to people in every nook and cranny of the district.

They said it was an incredible feat that has been achieved just and all credit should go to the doctors and health workers of Ludhiana.

Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said, “The administration now has further scaled up the vaccination drive and we are looking at vaccinating the next one million beneficiaries in the next two months. We have a stock of around 55000 Covid vaccines and every eligible beneficiary must turn up to get the vaccine shot to ensure that maximum number of vulnerable people are covered as fast as possible.”

Sharma emphasized that the people must not doubt the efficacy of any vaccine, as both Covishield and Covaxin are effective and safe and helps in saving precious lives.

Giving an example, he said that as television sets come in various brands in the market, but they telecast the same shows/matches or movies, similarly the vaccines may have different names but serve the same purpose of shielding the beneficiaries against Covid. He added that experts have suggested that the third Covid wave can be prevented by building herd immunity and that is possible only with the speedy coverage of all beneficiaries in the ongoing vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, munciipal councillor Mamta Ashu also appealed to every civic body employees, the sarpanches and Resident Welfare Committees to ensure people came forward and were motivated to get their vaccine shots at the earliest.

Apart from Dawar, Sharma and Ashu, the other prominent people present during the occasion included municipal councillor Sunny Bhalla, ADC (D) Sandeep Kumar, Assistant Commissioner (Under Training) Harjinder Singh, Civil Surgeon Dr Kiran Gill, Dr Bishav Mohan, among others.