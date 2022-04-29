scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Ludhiana admin distributes 1 lakh pencils to needy children

After Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik launched this project from Red Cross Bal Bhawan in Sarabha Nagar, district officials visited various orphanages and slums where these pencils were distributed to the needy.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
April 29, 2022 1:17:51 am
In this donation corner, residents can donate stationery items and toys for needy children, that would be distributed further.

Under the “Meri Kalam, Meri Taqat” initiative of the Ludhiana administration, around 1 lakh pencils were distributed to needy children in various orphanages, slums Thursday.

After Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik launched this project from Red Cross Bal Bhawan in Sarabha Nagar, district officials visited various orphanages and slums where these pencils were distributed to the needy.

Assistant Commissioner (Under Training) Dr Harjinder Singh Bedi said that soon more such initiatives would be launched in the district.

Read |Ludhiana DC lauds NRIs who helped admin construct school building in Nathowal

On April 26, Ludhiana administration had started a “Donation Corner” outside the entry of the DC office. In this donation corner, residents can donate stationery items and toys for needy children, that would be distributed further.

Residents can donate new/old stationary items such as pencils, sharpeners, erasers, pens, colours, notebooks, registers, blank papers, childrens’ books etc.

