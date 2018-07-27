Ludhiana: Sukhpal Khaira meets victim’s family, no cremation 7 days after death

Sukhpal Singh Khaira meets kin of Rinkle Khera in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Sukhpal Singh Khaira meets kin of Rinkle Khera in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Hours before he was sacked as Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Sabha, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sukhpal Khaira visited the family of BJP supporter Rinkle Khera in Amarpura area of Ludhiana Thursday. AAP leader Khaira alleged that it is a clear case of political pressure due to which police was not arresting Congress councillor Gurdeep Singh Neetu, who is booked for criminal conspiracy in murder case of Rinkle Khera (23).

Khaira said that all accused should be arrested immediately. He said that Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government was making a mockery of law and order in Punjab and protecting it’s own leader Neetu, who is an alleged conspirator in this murder case.

Allegedly assaulted on July 19 by a group of accused, including Neetu’s son Jatinder Pal Singh Sunny, the victim Rinkle Khera died undergoing treatment. Till now only one accused, Sunny, has been arrested. He too surrendered before police on Sunday. Family refused autopsy and cremation for seventh day on Thursday. They said cremation will not take place after the councillor is arrested.

