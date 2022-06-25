Ludhiana: AAP leader Ajaypal Singh Gill found dead in house

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ajaypal Singh Gill, 62, allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Machhiwara of Ludhiana district, Saturday.

He was elected the chairman of the Punjab State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank, Machhiwara branch, only two days ago.

“The body was found in his room Saturday morning. The room was locked from inside,” said police.

Police said that Gill had returned home around 9 pm Friday night and went to bed. His wife was in the other room with one of their daughters who had come from Pune. On Saturday morning when he did not open the door, his wife went to check and found that the room was locked from inside.

Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO Machhiwara police station, said that Gill had three children — a son and two daughters. “One of his daughters who is married in Pune had come to meet her parents. She and her mother were in the other room. His wife discovered the body Saturday morning when he did not come out. No suicide note has been found till now,” the SHO said.

Local AAP leaders told police that Gill was elated after winning the polls for cooperative bank chairmanship and was even planning to throw a party for his friends. Even Friday, he was busy holding meetings with local AAP workers and farmers.

Samrala MLA Jagtar Singh Diyalpura said that Gill was a dedicated party worker. “He was associated with the party since 2017 Nagar Council polls. In the 2022 state assembly polls, he worked really hard to make AAP victorious. The party had fielded him for cooperative bank chairmanship polls which he won two days ago. This incident is a mystery for us too,” said the MLA.

Police said that the body was sent for autopsy and inquest proceedings were filed under the section 174 of CrPC. The cremation will be done after his son and daughter who are settled in New Zealand and Dubai respectively, reach home, police said.