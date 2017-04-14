Ludhiana: 7-yr-old raped, cops release suspect’s CCTV grab

Representational Image Representational Image

A seven-year-old girl was kidnapped from her residence in Ludhiana Wednesday late and raped. She was left bleeding near Mullanpur bus stand where some students of a homoeopathy college saw her and informed police. She was later rushed to PGIMER Chandigarh where her condition is stable.

The police has also released CCTV grabs in which the suspect is seen taking the victim on his motorbike. He is yet to be identified and police has circulated his photograph on social networking sites.

An FIR has been registered at Women’s Cell of Ludhiana police under sections 366 A (Procuration of minor girl) and 376 (rape) of IPC and section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO). The police said the girl was kidnapped Wednesday late when she was playing with her sister outside her home.

Parents of the victim were not present at home. Her father, who works as a driver, was off to work. The father later told police his wife had gone to their native village in Bihar and thus his daughters were alone at home. It was victim’s younger daughter who told their landlord about her elder sister taken away by a man on motorbike. As per the victim’s sister, the suspect told girls their father had sent him.

ADCP Surendra Lamba said it seemed the suspect first raped the girl in BRS Nagar and later dumped her at Mullanpur which falls under jurisdiction of Ludhiana rural police. As per ADCP, girl is LKG dropout from a private school. Now, she used to stay at home with her younger sister.

“We have got CCTV footage from BRS Nagar, Ferozepur road and Mullanpur which shows suspect taking girl on his bike. He is yet to be identified. We are trying to circulate the photo as widely as possible,” said ADCP. He said the condition of girl was now stable at PGIMER Chandigarh.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App