Ludhiana: 68 in jails for petty crimes released after mega camp

A mega camp court was organized by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Ludhiana, Saturday, under the direction of Justice Augustine George Masih, who is a judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court and also the administrative judge at the sessions division. During the camp, around 68 undertrials, who had been booked and jailed for petty offences, were released by officials.

The camp was held under the supervision of PS Kaleka, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Ludhiana. During the camp, the cases of undertrials in custody for petty offences, who were willing to confess to their crimes and plead guilty, were taken up. In the presence of Justice Masih, a total of 68 undertrials confessed to their guilt, and judgments were passed on the spot. All of them promised that they will not commit any crime in the future and were thereby released from custody by officials. Justice Masih said that the camp will help first offenders in petty cases to improve themselves and be an asset to society rather than turning into hardcore criminals.

During the course of the day, Justice Masih also inaugurated an ATM machine of State Bank of India installed in the building of District Courts Complex, Ludhiana. He said that the ATM machine will be of great convenience to the advocates and general public visiting the courts daily.