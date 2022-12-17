scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Ludhiana: 6-yr-old kidnapped from park, raped; auto driver held

Inspector Madhu Bala, SHO of Dugri police station, said that the incident took place when the girl was playing in a park near a temple. The accused allegedly lured her in his auto with some chocolates.

The minor, police said, has been admitted to a hospital and was in a stable condition. Police have registered an FIR against the accused under section 376AB and 363 of IPC and Section 6 of POCSO Act at Dugri police station.

Ludhiana police on Friday arrested an auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly kidnapping a 6-year-old girl from a park and then raping her repeatedly in the vehicle.

Police said that on Thursday, the accused had kidnapped the girl while she was playing in the park around 5.30 pm. He then proceeded to rape her in his auto-rickshaw for hours. Around 10.30 pm, the accused finally dropped the girl back at the same park and then fled from the scene. The girl later somehow managed to reach home on her own and told her parents about her ordeal, following which her parents approached the police and a complaint was lodged.

The police said that based on the complaint, an FIR was lodged and the accused — identified as Sukhdev Singh (40) — was nabbed. The accused is married.

Inspector Madhu Bala, SHO of Dugri police station, said that the incident took place when the girl was playing in a park near a temple. The accused allegedly lured her in his auto with some chocolates.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?Premium
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...Premium
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...
5 Qs | Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh: ‘Maulana Azad National Fellow...Premium
5 Qs | Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh: ‘Maulana Azad National Fellow...
Bihar liquor law: Less than 1% convicted since 2016Premium
Bihar liquor law: Less than 1% convicted since 2016

As per the police, the man was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he raped the minor. He had allegedly driven the girl to an isolated place in his auto before proceeding to rape her multiple times.

The SHO added that the girl reached home on her own after being dropped at the park, even as her parents had launched a search for her.

The SHO stated that after receiving the complaint, the police scanned CCTV cameras installed in the area. One of the CCTV cameras had captured Sukhdev allegedly taking the girl away in his auto.

Advertisement

The minor, police said, has been admitted to a hospital and was in a stable condition. Police have registered an FIR against the accused under section 376AB and 363 of IPC and Section 6 of POCSO Act at Dugri police station.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 08:27:39 am
Next Story

Women ‘acting like men’ face cane, jail under Malaysia state law

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close