Ludhiana: 6-yr-old kidnapped from park, raped; auto driver held

Ludhiana police on Friday arrested an auto-rickshaw driver for allegedly kidnapping a 6-year-old girl from a park and then raping her repeatedly in the vehicle.

Police said that on Thursday, the accused had kidnapped the girl while she was playing in the park around 5.30 pm. He then proceeded to rape her in his auto-rickshaw for hours. Around 10.30 pm, the accused finally dropped the girl back at the same park and then fled from the scene. The girl later somehow managed to reach home on her own and told her parents about her ordeal, following which her parents approached the police and a complaint was lodged.

The police said that based on the complaint, an FIR was lodged and the accused — identified as Sukhdev Singh (40) — was nabbed. The accused is married.

Inspector Madhu Bala, SHO of Dugri police station, said that the incident took place when the girl was playing in a park near a temple. The accused allegedly lured her in his auto with some chocolates.

As per the police, the man was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he raped the minor. He had allegedly driven the girl to an isolated place in his auto before proceeding to rape her multiple times.

The SHO added that the girl reached home on her own after being dropped at the park, even as her parents had launched a search for her.

The SHO stated that after receiving the complaint, the police scanned CCTV cameras installed in the area. One of the CCTV cameras had captured Sukhdev allegedly taking the girl away in his auto.

The minor, police said, has been admitted to a hospital and was in a stable condition. Police have registered an FIR against the accused under section 376AB and 363 of IPC and Section 6 of POCSO Act at Dugri police station.