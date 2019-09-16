Ludhiana: 6-year-old kidnapped, raped; undergoes 2 surgeries due to brutal injuries

A six-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped from her home, brutally raped and later found abandoned in the bushes around half a kilometer away from her home in a Ludhiana village under jurisdiction of Jamalpur police station.

Police said that the accused allegedly kidnapped the child from her home when she was sleeping with her parents at around 1 am in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. According to the police, he then took her to the bushes in an isolated area nearby and raped her. At around 2 am when her father found the girl missing, he raised an alarm and informed his employer. The girl was found abandoned in the bushes, lying unconscious with heavy bleeding in her private parts. She was rushed to the Civil Hospital where she underwent two surgeries due to the grievous injuries. Her condition is said to be stable now.

Inspector Harjinder Singh said that the accused Bablu (21), a factory worker is not known to the girl or her family. He was just passing by the labour quarters where girl lives with her family. A window of their quarter was open through which he saw the girl sleeping with her parents. He barged inside and picked up the girl. “He was apparently drunk. We are interrogating him,” said the SHO.

He added that the girl was found lying unconscious and bleeding profusely, around half a kilometre from her home, in the bushes. “She was unconscious. She has undergone two surgeries due to grievous injuries. Now she is stable,” he said.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said that the girl was brutally raped and the surgery required 24 stitches in her internal parts. “We are writing to session judge to put this case in fast-track court so that it can be decided within one month. It will act as a deterrent,” he said.

Father of the girl, a native of Bihar, works as farm labourer. He informed his employer first that her daughter was missing and then police was informed. Police arrested Bablu Saturday late from Samrala Chowk where he had reached to take a bus for his native village in district Maharjgang of Uttar Pradesh.

An FIR was registered against the accused on the complaint of the employer of girl’s father under the Sections 376 (2)(I) (committing rape on a woman when she is under sixteen years of age) and 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) of IPC and Section 6 (committing aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.