Punjab: Six days later, baby delivered on civil hospital floor dies

Amandeep Kaur and her family members protest at Moga Civil Hospital with her baby’s body on Thursday. (Express Photo) Amandeep Kaur and her family members protest at Moga Civil Hospital with her baby’s body on Thursday. (Express Photo)

Six days after a woman gave birth on the floor at Dr Mathra Das Pahwa Civil Hospital in Moga after on-duty staff refused to take her inside labour room saying there was still time for the delivery, the baby died at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot Wednesday.

The grieving mother along with other family members sat on protest at Moga Civil Hospital Thursday and refused to perform last rites of the infant demanding strict punishment to staff members responsible for delivery on the hospital floor.

Amandeep Kaur from village Baje Ke of Dharamkot, who had delivered a baby boy on floor in early hours on January 9, sat on protest with the body in her lap.

She told The Indian Express, “I kept screaming in pain, I kept crying, I kept telling the staff that I am ready for delivery, that it can happen anytime but they did not listen. They did not take me inside labour room. This should not happen with any other woman, no mother should see her baby dead in her lap. In the bone-chilling cold, my baby kept lying on the floor naked after birth. How could a newborn survive such harsh cold weather. The staff on duty is responsible for my baby’s death. I will not end this fight till justice is not served. I have lost my baby.”

Demanding the strictest punishment for the on-duty staff who refused to take her inside labour room, Amandeep added, “I kept walking till labour room to tell them that I am having severe pains but they did not believe me. I gave out final screams and baby was delivered on the floor. After baby was already born, the staff rushed out but even then baby wasn’t taken inside immediately. It was so cold. Within few hours, baby started having breathing issues and he started turning blue. Then they referred him to Faridkot and today morning I was handed the lifeless body of my baby. I want the strictest punishment for staff which was on duty that day. This should not happen with any other woman.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Jasbir Singh, assistant professor, department of pediatrics, Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, said that baby was referred to them around midnight on January 9 and he was ‘critical’.

“We immediately put him on ventilator as his condition was critical. He wasn’t able to breathe, was underweight and weak. The severe cold was of course one of the factors which led to deterioration of his health. He was put on ventilator in warm conditions but there were several complications. He could not survive and was declared dead Wednesday night after possible multiple organ failure,” said Dr Jasbir Singh.

When contacted, Moga civil surgeon Dr Harinder Pal Singh admitted that baby was suffering was pneumonia after birth. He further admitted that exposure to severe cold was the possible for pneumonia. “Baby had caught pneumonia after birth and exposure to cold was certainly one of the reasons for it. Then he also had lung infection and respiratory issues due to which we immediately referred him to Faridkot for better treatment. Liver and other organs fail if pneumonia intensifies,” said Dr Harinder Pal Singh.

Refusing to comment on conditions under which woman delivered baby on floor, he said, “A three-member committee led by assistant civil surgeon Dr Jaswant Singh has already been constituted to probe the case.”

Later in the evening, Moga SDM Satwant Singh reached hospital and pacified family assuring thorough probe. Moga Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans told The Indian Express, “I have ordered magisterial probe in incident which will be conducted by Moga SDM.”

Family ended the protest after SDM’s assurance and deceased baby’s father, Gurdev Singh, said, “We will perform last rites of baby tomorrow morning. We have been assured of magisterial probe.” After probe was marked, an autopsy was also conducted.

