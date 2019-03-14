Ludhiana: 5-year-old girl raped, murdered

A five-year-old girl child was allegedly raped and murdered at a labour quarter in Focal Point area of Ludhiana Wednesday. The accused, who is a native of Madhya Pradesh, is yet to be arrested.

Advertising

Police said that the girl’s family and the accused had rented rooms in the same building. ACP (Industrial Area-A) Harjinder Singh said that the accused was identified as Arvinder (21), who works as a labourer in a nearby factory. The girl went upstairs while playing and he allegedly raped her in his room and then suffocated her to death. Father of the girl found the body around 4.30 pm while searching for her and it was wrapped in a mattress, he added. The accused ran away after dumping the body wrapped and locking his room from outside.

FIR against the accused was registered on the complaint of girl’s father under the Sections 302 (murder) and 376-A (punishment for causing death during rape) of IPC and Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) at Focal Point police station.