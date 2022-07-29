Ludhiana: 325 kg poppy husk recovered, four arrested

The Ludhiana police Thursday claimed to have recovered 325 kg poppy husk and arrested four persons in two separate cases. The suspects, including three truck drivers, used to smuggle contraband from other states.

The arrested persons were identified as Kamalpreet Singh alias Kamal, 33, of Sahnewal; Gagandeep alias Lali, 39, of Dehlon; Mandeep Singh alias Deep, 34, of Sahni village; and Surinder Singh Chhinda, 39, of Vijay Nagar. Gagandeep owns a grocery shop while the rest of the accused are truck drivers.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that the CIA-2 staff arrested Kamalpreet Singh from Dehlon bypass during special checking. When frisked, the police recovered 45 kg poppy husk from the truck.

After his interrogation, the police recovered another 75 kg poppy husk from his house. During questioning, he revealed that he had sold 100 kg poppy husk to Gagandeep a couple of weeks ago. The police arrested Gagandeep and recovered 80 kg poppy husk from him.

A case under sections 15, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was lodged at Dehlon police station.

In a separate case, the CIA-1 staff arrested Mandeep Singh alias Deep and Surinder Singh Chhinda, and recovered 125 kg poppy husk. The police arrested the accused on Gill road near Marado police post. A case under sections 15, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused at Sadar police station. ENS