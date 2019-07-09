Ludhiana: 3 hurt in fire at hosiery unit

A HOSIERY goods unit was gutted in Old Madhopuri area Monday, leaving three persons injured. This is the fifth major fire in Ludhiana in the past month.

The fire broke out at KK Malhotra Knitwears in Street no. 4 of Old Madhopuri area at around 1.30 pm and was put out around 5.30 pm. However, the area was covered in smoke for a long time.

The three injured were — co-owners of the unit Harbans Lal (48) and Rajat Malhotra (24) and their worker Raman (35). All three were taken to the burns unit of Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

Harbans Lal had 12 per cent burns while Rajat and Raman had 15 and 36 per cent burns respectively, said a CMCH spokesperson.

Harbans’ son Saksham Malhotra said that the fire started in their three-storey building when his father and cousin were having tea on the first floor. “Gloves, caps and other goods were stored in the basement. The fire was caused by a short circuit. They rushed outside as smoke engulfed entire building. However, the flames intensified. They ran to save themselves but the blaze was too intense,” he added.

Fire Station Officer Srishti Nath said that by the time seven fire tenders reached the spot, the injured had already been taken to a hospital and neighbors were also trying to douse the flames. “It took more than five hours to put out the fire. The area is still full of smoke. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. There were some fire extinguishers in the building but they could not be used,” he added.

Division number 3 police station officers did not respond to questions. While the SHO said that he was not on duty, his two junior policemen said that they are not aware of details of the case and statements are yet to be recorded.

On November 20, 2017, the building of Amarson Polymers, a polymers and plastic goods manufacturing unit at Suffian Chowk of Ludhiana had collapsed after an inferno, killing 16 persons including nine firemen.