Ludhiana: 3 friends die as vehicle plunges into Sidhwan Canal after collision

The car that plunged into Sidhwan Canal near Raghunath Enclave. (Photo: Gurmeet Singh)

A CAR with four occupants plunged into the Sidhwan Canal near Raghunath Enclave on Ludhiana’s South City Road on Sunday, leaving three people dead and one injured.

Police said the vehicle fell into the canal after colliding with an i-20 car. While the bodies of three friends were fished out from the canal, the fourth friend survived with injuries.

The deceased were identified as Prabhjot Singh Lubana (19), Pahul Bains (18) — both from Gurdaspur, aLudhiana road accident, friends die, Sidhwan Canal accident, Ludhiana accidnet, Ludhiana news, Punjab news, Indian express newsnd Tiksha Saini (21) of Delhi. The fourth occupant — Rahul (20) — managed to survive as he swam out of the canal.

Inspector Paramdeep Singh, SHO Sarabha Nagar police station, said an FIR was registered on the complaint of Rahul against the driver of the i-20. “Prima facie, the i-20 was speeding and took a sudden turn, which led to the collision,” he said. FIR has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death due to negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of IPC at Sarabha Nagar police station.

Police said Tiksha was working as a medical intern in Ludhiana and living in a PG accommodation in the South city area. Her three friends —Prabhjot, Pahul and Rahul — came to Ludhiana to meet her and the friends were on an outing when the accident happened. Prabhjot was driving the vehicle when the i-20 took a sudden turn.

He lost control of the vehicle after it hit the i-20 and plunged into the canal.

After swimming out of the canal, Rahul called for help to rescue his friends. The three were taken to the hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

Police said efforts were on to identify and arrest the driver of the i-20.