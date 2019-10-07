Ludhiana: 2 workers die, 1 taken ill during work in dyeing unit 

Two workers died and another was taken ill during work at a dyeing unit in Ludhiana Sunday late. Police said that three of them were working at the wastewater treatment plant inside the unit when probably a chemical was overused and they go unconscious after inhaling the toxic gas. Rushed to the hospital, two died and one is undergoing treatment.

The incident happened at Balrama Textiles in Mahavira Jain Colony opposite Ludhiana Central Jail on Sunday. The three workers identified as Raju Kumar (30), his brother Nagendra (25) and a third worker Rajinder Pathak (45)- were working at the wastewater treatment plant of the unit. Raju and his brother Nagendra used to live inside the unit while Pathak lived in Mundian area.

ACP (East) Devinder Chaudhary said that according to the owners, there used to be maintenance drive of the plant every Sunday which involved usage of a chemical. “Prima facie a chemical was overused in more than prescribed quantity and they got unconscious. They were taken to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where Raju and Rajinder Pathak were declared dead and Nagendra is undergoing treatment. His condition is also stated to be critical,” said ACP.

ACP added that families of deceased have been informed and their arrival is awaited from Uttar Pradesh to record their statements. “According to the owner Vinay Garg, they had immediately taken workers to CMCH after they fell sick. However, we are investigating and questioning the owner. Autopsies will be done Monday,” said ACP. He added that Tibba police station received information about deaths from the hospital after two workers were declared dead.