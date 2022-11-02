scorecardresearch
Ludhiana: 2 retired inspectors booked for misusing SUV recovered in carjacking incident

The SUV was carjacked in 2017 outside a marriage palace in village Dhatt and after the vehicle was recovered the accused didn’t make it a case property. Instead they kept it for their personal use, a probe by the Ludhiana rural police has found.

Those booked have been identified as Inspector Prem Singh (now retired), Inspector Chamkaur Singh (now retired) and their aide Jagseer Singh of Mandi Mullanpur.

The Ludhiana rural police booked three persons including two retired inspectors of Punjab Police for allegedly making personal use of SUV Toyota Fortuner by using a forged registration number, which was recovered in carjacking case.

According to the police, the accused were not only using the vehicle for personal use but had also allegedly sold it further on the forged number plate.

Those booked have been identified as Inspector Prem Singh (now retired), Inspector Chamkaur Singh (now retired) and their aide Jagseer Singh of Mandi Mullanpur. Inspector Prem Singh was SHO at Mullanpur Dakha police station and Chamkaur Singh was investigation officer of the case.

Dakha DSP Jasbinder Singh said that the snatched car was recovered by the police.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 08:56:01 am
